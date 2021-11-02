Actress Yvonne Okoro has shared a photo and videos of her family as they come together for a celebration.

One of her nieces turned two years old and the family had a party that turned out to be a big occasion.

The videos shared on the actress’ Instagram page show the family having fun and jamming to music at home.

In one of the videos, she is spotted singing Akwaboah’s Awerekyekye heartily with her mother joining in.

Another video has the actress singing with her sisters, Roseline and Elizabeth, singing Fireboy DML’s Peru song.

ALSO READ:

Yvonne Okoro shows curves in new photo

All the beautiful photos you missed at Yvonne Okoro’s sister’s traditional wedding

First post-marriage photo of Yvonne Okoro’s sister warms hearts

The last slide shows a group photo of her family. Appearing in the photo were her brothers, sisters, and parents.

Sharing the photo and videos she indicated the family met over the weekend

“Weekend Shenanigans..Happy birthday to my namesake and to my niece. Awerekyekyer3 by @akwaboahmusic and father is and has been one of my favourite songs of all time When the family gets together its always so much fun.. Happy Week everyone,” she said.