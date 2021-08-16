Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, kills it every time and hits all the high fashion notes.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we’re excited to share the ones we spotted on Miss Okoro.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Ms Okoro knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Adorned in a red hot dress, the screen goddess set the whole gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes.

The top of the dress had a creative style as one part exposed her cleavage while the other part covered her chest.

She complemented the look with a ponytail hairstyle that settled with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed.

Check photos below: