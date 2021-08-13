Johanna Adjetey, spouse of a former Speaker of Parliament, late Peter Ala Adjetey, has been laid to rest.

A memorial service was held in her honour at the Accra Ridge Church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Madam Adjetey is said to have passed in June.

Speaker Alban Bagbin and the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, led a Parliamentary delegation to pay their last respects.

The solemn ceremony was held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Rt. Hon. Peter Ala Adjetey, served as a Speaker of the 3rd Parliament and also a Member of Parliament for Kpeshie Constituency.

Born on August 11, 1931, he passed on on July 15, 2008.