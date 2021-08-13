A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a miner at Manso-Asamang in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as Kwame Dapaa, is currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.

The Police, confirming the arrest, said other suspects are being pursued over the incident.

Another suspect, whose name was only given as ‘Culture’, is said to be on the run.

The owner of the mining concession, Bismark Okrah, aka Aya has also been invited to assist the police with investigations

A 27-year-old man named Kwabena Amankwa on Thursday was allegedly assaulted to death by guards of a Community Mining firm in the area.

The victim is alleged to have stolen gold ore worth GHC 150.00 from the company, hence the action.

Mr Amankwa was pronounced dead at the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.

A video in circulation is purported to be two workers of the mining firm being subjected to assault, leading to Mr Amankwa’s death with the other battling for his life.

The wife of the deceased, Ama Awandaga, claims she went to the scene with her two-month-old child to plead for mercy for her husband but to no avail.

According to her, the husband was stripped naked and beaten mercilessly after working with the mining firm for almost two months.