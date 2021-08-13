Socialite Shatta Michy is feeling funky as she prepares to step into the cold weekend.

Michy has brightened up social media with some fiery photos of her in a see-through lingerie.

Michy rocked a bright sleepwear, with matching huge bedroom slippers while posing seductively.

She dropped three photos, all captured in different settings. In the first photo, she was sitting pretty on the stairs with a pose.

The second and third photos were taken in her living room, specifically on her couch.

She lay flat on the couch with her leg carefully raised in order not to give a ‘free show’ to her fans.

The last photo saw her in a prone position while exposing her backside to full glare.

On why she chose to ‘blind’ her fans, Michy in her caption stated that she is teaching women how to keep their men.

“They say nothing can keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept, but at least don’t let him come home to meet you with that cloth around your chest & duku, it’s not appetising at all,” she said.

Photos below: