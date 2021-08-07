Two persons have been confirmed dead after a tree hit them in a mining pit at Akyem-Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, whose names were given as Ruben and Atta, both aged 21, are final year students of Asiakwa Senior High Technical School and Begoro Presbyterian Senior High School respectively.

They were said to have been mining illegally in the Asiakwa range of the Atewa forest reserve when the incident happened.

The assemblyman for Asiakwa, Kwasi Amofa, said the two, who were day students, left home to mine in the forest reserve on Thursday but they did not return.

Mr Amofa explained that, illegal miners had dug around the tree and left it hanging, causing it to fall.

According him, residents, who were alarmed about the turn of events, mounted a search for Ruben and Atta today.

He added that, it was during the search that the dead bodies were found in the pit.

Kibi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Twumasi Ankrah, who confirmed the incident, said Police have started investigations in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been retrieved and deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation.