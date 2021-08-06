Host of Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
In some photos, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.
The board, according to sources, is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.
Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah are members.
NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.