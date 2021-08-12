A 27-year-old man is alleged to have been assaulted to death by guards of a Community Mining firm at Manso-Asamang in the Amansie West District.

Kwabena Amankwa was assaulted for allegedly stealing gold ore from the company.

He died at the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.

A video in circulation is purported to be two workers of the mining firm being subjected to assault.

One of them died.

Wife of the deceased, Ama Awandaga, claims she went to the scene with her two-month-old child to plead for mercy for her husband but to no avail.

According to her, the husband was stripped naked and beaten mercilessly.

He was later released but died upon reaching the St. Martins Hospital.

Another person alleged to have been assaulted together with the deceased is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Ama Awandaga says her husband worked with the mining firm for almost two months.

The police in the Ashanti Region have held a meeting with the family of the deceased at the Central Police Station in Kumasi.