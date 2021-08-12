The photo of mourners carrying their deceased relative in a pen-shaped casket posted by Facebook user, Edem Srem has shaken social media to its core.

The funeral grounds of the yet-to-be-identified deceased was filled with not only well-wishers but bystanders who wanted to catch a full glimpse of the special and giant pen coffin.

It is unclear the location of this but the deceased might be a teacher.

This is a common practice in parts of Ghana to bury people in caskets that show their lifetime professions.

Below is the post on Facebook: