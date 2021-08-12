A former Great Olympics striker, Charles Duah, has revealed he was a drug addict during his playing days in the Ghana Premier League.

Duah is famously remembered for playing a vital role in the club’s promotion to the top-flight in 1995.

Recounting his playing days, the forward revealed that he was not into drugs but was introduced into drugs by friends and got addicted to it.

Charles Duah

“I had not taken alcohol until the day I was informed that I was not going to make the trip with the squad to Ecuador due to some paperwork and issues with my passport. I became very sad and bought myself a bottle of Guinness and that was where it all began,” Duah told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“I smoked at least twice a day. Once in the morning and once in the evening. There were a group of players at Olympics who were also smokers so we formed a smoking gang. But I must say that I never took some of the weed to the national team camp but anytime I was dropped from the team those who knew I was addicted to smoking blamed it on my addiction to smoking but that was not the case.

“There was one-time schoolmate of mine visited me at my home at Abeka Junction and brought along cocaine so we started using it.

“There was one time I was dropped ahead of a trip to Egypt. I was asked to go to Accra Sports Stadium to collect my transport allowance but I lied about the situation that I was travelling to Kumasi so that the money would give me money.”

Watch the full interview below: