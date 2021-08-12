Lionel Messi has found a new home with his wife and three sons after completing a historic move to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal worth €35 million in salary per season with an option to extend a further year.

Thousands of fans were at the airport in Paris to receive football’s most prized asset as Messi arrives from Barcelona.

Messi has never played for another club since he started his professional career and the move to Parc des Princes came as a surprise to fans around the world.

His arrival triggered shirt sales as over 20 million fans began to follow the French giants on Instagram.

ALSO:

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was unveiled to the fans and handed the Numer 30 shirt.

He also took a sweet family photo with wife Antonella Ruccuzzo and the three sons Thiago, Matteo and Ciro.

The Argentine captain was quick to reveal that he could not wait to join the rest of the team on the field of play describing PSG’s attack as crazy.

Efforts to reunite Messi and Neymar have finally succeeded as the duo along with Kylian Mbappe are set to form a deadly partnership in the frontline.