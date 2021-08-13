A former Ghana player, Charles Duah, has admitted lying to handlers of the Black Stars in 1996 in a bid to extort money from them.

The former Great Olympics player was uncapped by Ghana in any competitive game but trained under former coaches Rinus Israel and the late Emmanuel Afranie.

He admitted he lied to handlers of the Black Stars to extort money from them when he was dropped from the team ahead of a trip to Egypt.

“There was one time when I was dropped ahead of a trip to Egypt. I was asked to go to Accra Sports Stadium to collect my transport allowance but I lied about the situation that I was travelling to Kumasi so that the money would be increased but I was only going to my residence in Accra,” he told Asempa FM.

The former attacker, who also featured for former Ghanaian top-flight sides like Okwahu United and Suhum Maxbees FC, admitted to lying to handlers of Ghana’s men’s senior football national team as well as his father.

Duah also revealed that his alcoholism began when he was ‘painfully’ dropped from the Ghana squad for the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador, a tournament Ghana won after beating Brazil in the final.

“I had not taken alcohol until the day I was informed that I was not going to make the trip with the squad to Ecuador due to some paperwork and issues with my passport. I became very sad and bought myself a bottle of Guinness and that was where it all began,” he said.

Watch the video attached for more: