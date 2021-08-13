The date for the final funeral rites of North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s father, has been scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The dad, Theophilus Brown Kisseh Okudzeto, passed on on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after a short illness.

Mr Okudzeto was 74 years.

He will be laid in state at the Okudzeto and Tulasi family house at Aveyime Battor in the Volta Region.

The funeral will take place at the Aveyime Methodist School Park.

Also, a thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Methodist Church on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Mr Okudzeto was survived by a wife and six children.

