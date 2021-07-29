North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has charged his colleague at Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to be of good cheer.

According to him, the sea of solidarity and support his colleague have is far are greater than this fleeting test of the resilience of your dear constituents.

His comment comes after the Cape Coast High Court declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Constituency as null and void.

The ruling was given on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye.

In his judgment, Justice Boakye upheld that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyakye Quayson, breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The ruling means that the NDC’s seats in Parliament have dropped to 136 as against the New Patriotic Party’s 137 until a by-election is held to determine who wins the seat.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa stated as drama unfolds, he had no doubt his colleague will retain his seat in a by-election.

“I have absolutely no doubt that my affable, down-to-earth, intelligent and honest colleague – Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North, who remains as formidable and immovable as Mountain Afadzato shall surely retain his glorious membership of the 8th Parliament.

“We both will continue to share the same office floor as we strengthen our bond of brotherhood and together deepen our comradely resolve to work hard and meet the legitimate expectations of the people,” he consoled.

He added only the great people of Assin North have the final say and it is only their true verdict that matters.

Meanwhile, Mr Quayson, has urged his constituents and supporters not to despair in the face of what he calls the “travesty of justice” in the judgment asking him not to hold himself out as the MP.

