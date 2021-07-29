Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced the National Cathedral will be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

According to him, the project, which was proposed by the Akufo-Addo-led government in March 2017, is steadily progressing.

Mr Ofori-Atta disclosed this on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, while presenting the mid-year budget review.

“Mr Speaker, work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily, and following the programme of the contractors, and with God helping us, the National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” he announced.

The $100-million inter-denominational cathedral is in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

It is a 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project with renowned architect, Sir David Adjaye as the designer of the building.

It will bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.