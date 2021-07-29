The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that the draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on August 17 in Cameroon.

The event, which was initially postponed in June due to logistical relations related to the coronavirus, has been scheduled for the Yaounde Conference Centre at 18h00 GMT with the 24 qualified countries to be drawn into six groups of four.

The 2022 Afcon is expected to start on January 9 till February 6 with five host cities confirmed for the biennial tournament.

“CAF and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” read a statement on Caf website.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

“Caf will release more information in due course including the draw procedure and special guests.”

The qualification series ended on June 15 after Sierra Leone pipped Benin 1-0 in Guinea to secure the last ticket to Cameroon and the second spot in Group L, behind Nigeria.

Host nation Cameroon are in Pot 1 alongside Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco while Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Burkina Faso are in Pot 2.

In Pot 3, there is Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone, and Sudan, Malawi, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia complete Pot 4.