Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral has encouraged the government to stand strong against criticisms and mockery as they strive to build the National Cathedral.

A member of the Trustees, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, recounted how Nehemiah faced a similar fate in the Bible and stressed the need for all to be brave and stand firm for the big project.

The Leader of the Action Chapel International was speaking during a meeting with President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the clergy at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

It was in this meeting that President Akufo-Addo launched a shortcode for members of the public to contribute financially to the construction of the project.

By simply dialing *979# on all networks and following the prompts, contributions in small or large amounts may be made.

President Akufo-Addo, who announced he was not ashamed to be identified as a Christian in politics, said he will see to it that the church is built.

When completed, the National Cathedral will house a Bible museum, biblical garden and biblical restaurant with biblical menus.



Member and Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees stressed the need for the church to compensate President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming election as a sign of appreciation as the construction of the Cathedral begins.