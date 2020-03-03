The construction of the interdenominational National Cathedral will include a garden that would produce fruits and vegetables which are found in Israel.

General Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Reverend Kusi Boateng, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to include the garden concept at the facility is to attract the attention of people who love travelling to Israel.

He said even the foundation stone that would be used to commence the construction work for the National Cathedral was flown from Israel.

“One of our concepts as far as the cathedral is concerned is that we are building a garden that will have every fruit and vegetable found in Israel to serve people who love fresh fruits.



“Those who have not tasted unleavened bread can go to the facility and have a feel because there would be a restaurant that would prepare Jewish and Israeli foods to enable those who enjoy such meals to have them at their disposal without travelling to Israel,” he said.

Describing the cathedral as an iconic one and a serious income generation element, Reverend Boateng said there is nothing like that in any African country.

He added: “Construction work will start before the 6th of March. We are putting things in place. Very soon you will see advertisement in terms of contractors, procurement and so on…We are working on all those things.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo has received a lot of backlash for spearheading the National Cathedral project with some arguing that it should not be a priority project compared to Ghana’s developmental needs.

But President Akufo-Addo has insisted that the State will not fund the construction but rather it has facilitated the process by offering land to be used.