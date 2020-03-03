The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to observe road traffic regulations as the Easter season approaches.

Operations Officer of the department, Supt Samuel Sasu Mensah, has explained that more accidents are recorded during the March-April Easter period because of the mood that comes with the celebration.

He therefore cautioned drivers, passengers and pedestrians to adhere to traffic regulations in order to arrive alive.

”We do not adhere to traffic rules and even pedestrian walkways; discipline towards the traffic act and regulations is not adhered to.

READ ON

The road is a public facility guided by rules and regulations and to ensure reduction in road accidents, drivers, passengers and pedestrians must abide by these laws,” he said

He also explained motor riders are also obliged to follow regulations set out for cars as they all fall within the same vehicular category.

Supt. Sasu challenged drivers to ‘drink not; drive not’ as driving is a profession that required the use of all senses.