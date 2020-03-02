A man, who gave his name as Francis, who witnessed how a driver and his mate ran over a police officer killing him, has spoken on the matter.

Narrating what led to the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Francis said he was standing in front of his friend’s shop at Legon Trinity Junction in Accra when the incident happened.

According to him, a police vehicle, which had two police officers on board, crossed the ‘trotro’ driver on the junction to block the driver.

“What happened was that two police officers from nowhere crossed the driver and his mate to prevent them from moving any further, the deceased police officer then got down from his car and attempted to open the door to where the driver was seated,” he said.

Francis said just as the deceased police officer tried to open the door, the driver put the vehicle in reverse mode, hit him and run over the police officer.

The police officer, who is said to have been trapped under the vehicle, was dragged around for over 100 metres by the ‘trotro’ driver.

The police officer is reported to have died on arrival at the 37 Military Hospital.

According to Francis, people living around the area said the tussle between the driver and his mate and the two police officers started from Zongo Junction to the Legon Trinity junction.

The driver and his mate bolted and abandoned the vehicle after the incident.