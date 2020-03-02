A couple and their eight month old daughter who lost their lives in a fatal accident at Dompoase on the Cape-Coast-Takoradi Highway were on Saturday, February 29, 2020 laid to rest.

The deceased were laid to rest at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) cemetery at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern region after a solemn ceremony.

RELATED STORIES:

The three Isaac Ansah Awuku, his wife Martha Ninson and their 8-month-old baby, Otempa Adepa died in the accident which occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 20, 2020 while travelling with their two other children.

Family members of after the tragic accident said they will need the help of a psychologist before they can break the news of their death to the ten and seven year old children who survived the accident that killed 34 people.