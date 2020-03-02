Controversial prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt on his life over the weekend.

According to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, he had gone to the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi for the 70th anniversary of his school, T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School when the incident occurred.

Narrating the incident to his congregation, he said they got to Kumasi very late Friday evening and all the hotels in town had been booked due to the funeral of the former Mayor.

He noted that, the only option they had was to lodge at a hotel near the Trade Union Congress building in Kumasi.

Surprisingly, the man of God said when they got to the entrance of the hotel; unknown gunmen started firing at them.

“I was listening to Yaw Sarpong’s latest song with Sarkodie in my car when I heard the gunshots; it was like a movie,” the prophet noted.

He said it was obvious he was the target because the gunmen were shooting at his direction.

The Glorious Word Power Ministry founder noted that, but for his security detail who also returned fire, “I would have been a dead man.”

“My security matched the assailants boot-for-boot so they sped off without harming anyone,” he added.

This notwithstanding, Rev. Owusu Bempah, said he was not surprised about the attack since about 10 prophets including Apostle Amoako-Attah had prophesied about the gun attack.

“Since these prophesies, I have beefed up my security so anyone who attempts will be killed and it will be out of self defense,” he opined.

He was grateful to God for rescuing him from such a horrifying experience.

“Until I finish my assignment on earth; no human being can kill me,” he told his congregation.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman