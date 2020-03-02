It has emerged that wife of murdered Assemblyman for Sogakope South electoral area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, offered GH¢ 30,000 to assailants to save the life of her dear husband.

Speaking to Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, sister to the deceased said the wife of late Mr Adzahli, offered the said amount to the assailants when they held her husband at gunpoint.

The assailants, initially refusing to take the amount saying they did not need it, however, took the money after murdering the businessman.

“His wife offered them GH¢ 30,000.00 to spare his life, but they said they didn’t need the money because that was not their reason for attacking her husband. But after killing her husband, they also forcefully took the GH¢ 30,000.00 from her,” she said.

The late Assemblyman’s sister, said to be seven months old pregnant, is currently on admission at the hospital after being stabbed in a brawl, as she tried to stop the assailants from murdering her brother.

Bemoaning the murder of his brother, she questioned the late arrival of the police to the scene as the murder according to her, took close to 1 hour 45 minutes.