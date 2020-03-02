

The founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has banned the use of mobile phones in his office by people who visit him there.

The revered pastor who was worried about the trend of leaked audios and videos in the country told his congregation that the act of secretly recording people is evil and dangerous and amounts to setting people up.

“People come and play people to me, they come to my office and I’ve stopped phones from entering into my office”, he told the congregation.

“This society has become a very vindictive society; you record everybody and they won’t tell you they are recording you; they will set you up; that is very bad. People are even recording their fathers and their mothers; their wives and their husbands. What is wrong with you?” he asked.

He urged government to implement stringent laws to address the issue of secret recordings and punitive measures instituted to deal with persons who breach the law.

“Those of you who record people without letting them know; it’s evil, and I think the government of Ghana must come up with a law that: ‘If record anybody without them knowing, you must be punished because it has become a conspiracy where people just record people without them knowing that they are being recorded”, he said, adding: “It’s dangerous to speak on phone now; very dangerous; yes, you set people up,” he lamented.

Archbishop Duncan Williams is taking a cue from President Akufo-Addo who has banned the use of phones in his office at the Jubilee House.

According to him, the decision to prevent people from sending their phones into President Akufo-Addo’s office followed the interception of a secret recording of the President, ABCNews.com reports.

“I went to the office of the President the other day and they stopped cell phones from everywhere. Why? Somebody had the audacity to enter into the Office of the President to record the President. What is wrong with us? What has become of us now?

“To that extent, you’re not afraid?” he quizzed noting that the act has found its way into matrimonial homes as well, “Husbands are recording their wives when they are making love, and wives are recording their husbands when they are making love; you record the insults but you don’t record the other things; the other things she was saying and doing,” he lamented.

