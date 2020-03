Ghanaian musician cum actor, Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lilwin’ has dropped his first single of the year, titled “Boobi”.

The new song produced by Tubhani Musik would certainly thrill fans, as it follows the musical trend of the versatile Ghanaian act.

The popular Ghanaian star had been in the news recently following his feud with Funny Face.

Find the song below: