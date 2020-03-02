The aftermath of a wedding ceremony became bizarre for a newly-wed couple who wanted to mark the vent in a different level.

The wedding which was held in an unidentified location went wrong after the groom lifted the bride while wearing roller skates and fell hard with her on the street.

In the video a Twitter user, named King of Accra posted, the groom appeared as an expert at using the roller skates as he displayed some rather impressive skills before going ahead to carry the bride.

ALSO READ:

The groom who is believed to be a member of a group who are experts at skating had his best man and partners also skate behind him.

Wedding guests amid amusement cheered them on as he lifted his wife and rolled on with her in his arms.

However, the fun moment took a different turn as the newly wedded husband and wife fell hard on the street to the dismay of their guests.

Watch the video below: