

A 73-year-old businessman, Sualihu Mumuni Sungumo has been crowned the new Yerinaa for the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

He is the 38th Yerinaa and the second to come from the Sungumo gate since the inception of ‘Yerinaaalung’ which first started at Nasa before it was moved to the present day Wa. He took over from Mustapha Mogtar who passed in August 2019.

Alhaji Sungumo was sworn into office by Suleman Froko and given prayer kettle, chaplet and animal skin as symbols of his office.

With this position, he will be the leader of all Muslims in the Wa Municipality. The Yerinaa plays the role of an arbiter and coordinates the activities of Muslims and acts as the intermediary between Nabihi (royals) and Limanhi (Imams).

His coronation, therefore, brings to a completion the tripod system of traditional governance practiced by the Waala community.

The other two leaders are the regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi and the overlord of the Waala traditional area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo. None of these personalities can function effectively without the support of the other because they are intertwined.

The ceremony was well attended by people from all walks of life, including the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, members of political parties as well as the Upper West Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, S. B. Kangbere, sons and daughters of Tagrayiri.

The head of the Tagrayiri clan, Alhaji Issahaku Kpedau admonished the newly crowned Yerinaa to stand by the truth and be fair to all who come to him for adjudication.

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih said he was happy with the peaceful manner in which the Yerinaa was selected and urged others to follow Wa’s example.

Dr. Bin Salih urged the Yerinaa to support the government of President Akuffo-Addo to enable him to implement his policies and programmes to better the lives of the people.

He also urged all sons and daughters of Tagrayiri to work to support the Yerinaa to succeed.

”If he has a successful reign, it will bring a good name to the whole of Tagrayiri but he fails, you will be individually and collectively be blames for his failure,” he said.

He appealed to them to codify, document and gazette the line of succession to the coveted position of the Yerinaa to prevent disputes in the future.

