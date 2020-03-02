The Baastona Divisional Police have arrested 29 suspected criminals including seven seven females in a dawn swoop at Baatsona, a suburb of Accra.

The swoop is a reaction by the police towards combating rampant crime and indiscipline in the area.

Two foreign nationals were also nabbed with five neatly packed trunks in preparation to committing advance-fee scam as well as the possession of narcotics drugs.

Divisional Commander, C/Supol/Mr Julius Kpebbeson together with his two teams of 10 men from the Division, raided suspected criminals’ hideouts at Kotobabi Market, Texpo Market and Klagon near Ashaiman Adjei Kojo.

During the exercise, partly smoked pieces of wrapped dried leaves, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, laptops, mobile phones and 3 internet routers, all suspected to be stolen goods, were retrieved.

The teams, upon tip-off arrested two other foreign nationals; 35-year-old David Okwa and Fegiro Evwrohonio, 26, who were impounded with five metal trunks wrapped with brown paper, two rolls of sellotapes and assortment of identification cards believed to be items used in the fraudulent activities.

Some items retrieved after police swoop at Baatsona

The suspects, ranging from 20 to 35 years have since been detained and the exhibits retained for further investigations.