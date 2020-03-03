Judge Shanta Owens and Judge Shera Grant, two stunning black twin sisters, are reported as the first identical twins to serve simultaneously a district court judges at Jefferson County in the United States.

Blackculturenews.com reports that the two ladies made history between 2014 and 2016.

It is indicated that Grant was elected to Jefferson County District Court, place 5, in November 2016

Her sister, Owens on the other hand, was re-elected to Jefferson County Drug Court in 2014. It is indicated that Judge Shanta herself swore the twin sister Judge Shera into office.

The two ladies who appear to be staunch Believers spoke about their feat in an interview declaring that they were glad to be walking in their purpose.

Owens said “For me, it just feels like we are walking in our purpose. While it’s an honour to be sitting [on the bench] at the same time, I never really thought about us making history but more so walking in the purpose God has for us.”

Owens’ sister Grant also added that “it feels like I am living the life God has for me and I am doing what I am supposed to be doing—just allowing God to have His way in my life.”

Source: Blackculturenews.com