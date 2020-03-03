Ghana Entertainment Awards USA and 4SyteTV has officially opened nominations for the 2020 edition of the prestigious GEAUSA awards scheme.
The annual event which is in its 4th year recognizes and awards the most hardworking Ghanaian entertainment personalities in Ghana and the diaspora.
Held in the USA, the event brings together Ghanaian entertainers, fans and other nationals with influence in Ghana’s entertainment industry to celebrate Ghana.
Last year’s event which was held at the Schomburg centre in Harlem, New York-USA saw the likes of Medikal, Salma Mumin, Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger, D-Black and more grace the occasion.
To nominate a personality for #GEAUSA20, fans should visit & submit a nomination for their favourites (https://ghentawards.com/).
Artistes or entertainers can submit a nomination themselves by following @geawardsusa on Instagram, repost their submission video, and further add details on their category by tagging @geawardsusa and @4syteTV!
A confirmation shall be sent via DM to confirm receipt of the submission. Nominations close on 6th March 2020.
The Categories for the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA are as follows:
Best Album of the Year
Best Song of the Year
Best Gospel Artiste of the Year
Best Hiplife/Rap Act of the Year
Best Hiplife
Best Music Producer
Best Music Video
Best Collaboration
Best New Act
Best Male Act
Best Female Act
Best Lead Actress
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Best Picture (FILM PRODUCER)
Best Director (FILM)
Best Male TV Presenter
Best Female TV Presenter
Best Entertainer Blogger of the Year
Best DJ Act
Best Comedian Act
Best Ghana/USA Act
Best Entertainer of the Year
Best DJ/USA Act
Best Radio Personality Male
Best Radio Personality Female
Best Actor (AFRICA)
Best Actress (AFRICA)
Best Male Artiste (AFRICA)
Best Female Artiste (AFRICA)
Best DJ AFRICA
Best Diaspora Act
Best Group
Best Lead Actor
Sports Personality of the Year