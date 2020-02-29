Charterhouse Ghana, organiser of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has named categories and nominations of artistes for this year’s event.

After a tough review by the Board of the event house, the categories have started coming out.

Musicians such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy couldn’t make it to the list because of the ban placed on them

So far they’ve released nominations for Gospel Song of the Year; Highlife Song of the Year; Hiplife Song of the Year; Reggae Song of the Year and Afrobeats Song of the Year.

Others are Hiplife Artiste of the Year; Record of the Year; Instrumentalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The nominations continued with Best Group of the Year; Male, Female Vocalist of the Year; Hiplife-Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year.

Check out the categories and artistes who were nominated below: