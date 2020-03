Organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse, have started rolling out names of musicians and respective categories nominated for the 2020 edition of the Award’s scheme.

One of the hottest categories is the Gospel Song of the Year and the musicians nominated for the award are Celestine Donkor with her Agbelolo song featuring Nsoromma star Nhyiraba Gideon; MOG music’s Halleluyah; Joe Mettle’s Me Hia Wo Yesu and Diana Hamilton’s W’asem.

Check out the poster below: