The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced an interruption in water supply in parts of Accra on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

According to the GWCL, this is due to some maintenance works on-going at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant.

GWCL in a statement revealed some of the areas to be affected as “Tema Industrial, Communities 2-12, Community 25, Gulf City, Saki, Bediako, parts of VRA, Prampram, Sebrepor, Michelle Camp, Gbetseli and Asutsare.”

Others include “Mataheko, Afienya, Ashaiman Timber market, Tulaku, Ashaiman Bethlehem, East Legon, Ajirigano, La, Labone, Teshie, Nungua and Spintex.”

The GWCL urged customers to store enough water ahead of the interruption as supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.