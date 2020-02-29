Local Government Expert and Former President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), George Kyei-Baffour, is dead.

He passed on at about 5.a.m Saturday, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he had been on admission for about two weeks.

Family members at Konongo family house

His elder sister, Hannah Kyei, confirmed his demise on a visit by Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako to the family house at Konongo in the Ashanti region.

According to her, Mr Kyei-Baffuor was referred to KATH after an initial admission at the Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital.

Until his death, he was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman of Asante-Akyem Central.

Mr Kyei-Baffuor also represented Konongo-Ahenbronum Electoral Area as Assemblyman before becoming Presiding Member and, subsequently, elected President of NALAG in 2004, a position he held until 2007.

He was vocal in the campaign for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and is survived by his wife, Nana Yaa and 10 children.

