Angry party youth and executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asante Akyem Central, have expressed exasperation at the constituency chairman’s decision to restrict some party members from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area in the upcoming primaries.

According to them, the actions of Mr George Kyei Baffour, party chairman for Asante Akyem Central constituency in the Ashanti Region are intentional.

“Mr Kyei Baffour has restricted everyone from picking a form to contest against Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, which is a clear sign of ‘dictocracy’ instead of democracy,” a party executive said.

"He claims to have brought three (3) forms to the Constituency's office and Mr Anyimadu-Antwi has picked one, so where are the other two," they questioned.




