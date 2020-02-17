The Police Command in the Ashanti region has arrested two more suspect in the alleged murder of Ruth Eshun, a community nurse with the Sewua Health Centre.

The police in a statement said on Thursday, February 13, 2020, acting on information they received, arrested suspects Dominic Fosu and Kofi Garba alias Amanya Attiuwenti, 37, a mason apprentice to assist in investigations into the death of the nurse.

ALSO: Ofori Amponsah in tears at Kofi B’s funeral [Watch]

The late nurse, 30, a married woman, and mother of three, was reportedly robbed, raped and killed and left in a pool of blood on Monday, February 3, 2020 by unknown assailants at Ayuom in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

Reports indicated that the nurse was spotted leaving Sewua Health Centre located in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti region, where she worked at about 15:00 hours on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Her family and neighbors became alarmed after she failed to return home later that day and was reported missing by her worried husband.

She was, however, discovered lifeless the following morning at about 100 metres from her home.



Below is the full statement from the police: