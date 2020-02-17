The Upper West Regional (UWR) Police Command is entreating the general public to exercise restraint in jungle justice and have confidence in the police in matters relating to crime.

Following the lynching of a 35-year-old male adult at Saihei, a small community in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region, the police has thought it wise to caution the public against such inhumane acts.

The Command is therefore appealing to the public to have faith in the police in ensuring criminals face the full rigorous of the law.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Affairs Officer of UWR, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng is however informing the public to report relatives who have fail to return home for identification of the lynched person.

The deceased was one of the two masked armed men with a locally manufactured gun and cutlass who were suspected to be of Fulani extraction and succeeded in robbing their victims of unidentified amounts and mobile phones.