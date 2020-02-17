William Appiah, husband of Esther Tawiah, whose lover inflicted cutlass wounds on him after he had chanced on their alleged illicit affair, has broken his silence on the issue.

Appiah had left his home for the National Identification Authority Ghana registration which was ongoing in his area, Gomoa Nkwantanan in the Central region, but met a long queue.

Hours of staying in the queue made Appiah weary and hungry so he decided to return home for food, he narrated to Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show host, Captain Smart Monday.

What unfolded before his eyes on getting home, he said, was his wife and a man he said he suspected to be her lover based on information he had received from informants in the past.

Appiah said he found the said lover of his wife in bed with the wife so he engaged him in a fight.

He said in the course of the fight, his wife’s lover reached out for a cutlass and inflicted wounds on him.

As though the wounds being inflicted on Appiah wasn’t enough, Appiah said what surprised him most was when his wife decided to aid the attack on him by the said lover by helping to hold him down for more beatings.

Mr Appiah who said he nearly lost his fingers due to the attack, has also sustained cutlass wounds to the head and arms.

Mr Appiah and his wife, Esther Tawiah have two children from a relationship he has confessed to Dwaso Nsem, hasn’t been sealed legally or even customarily.

In spite of their cohabitation status, the two have lived together for over seven years.

The suspect, said to be a member of a brass band group in the area, has since been arrested from his hideout at the Buduburam Refugee Camp upon a tip-off.

Meanwhile, Esther Tawiah, the woman at the centre of the controversy is still at large.