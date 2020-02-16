A middle aged man has been arrested by Awutu Breku police for inflicting cutlass wounds on the husband of his girlfriend at Gomoa Nkwantanan in the Central region.

The suspect, according to reports, was apprehended by his girlfriend’s husband, William Appiah on their matrimonial bed.

The livid husband engaged the suspect in a fight for sleeping with his wife. The suspect, however, reached out for a cutlass and inflicted wounds on him.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who followed the story said the victim; William Appiah had suspected an amorous relationship between his wife, Esther Tawiah and the young man.

To confirm his suspicion, William told his wife he was going to Fetteh Kakraba to register for the National Identification card but return impromptu only to find his wife in bed with the suspect.

Kofi Adjei said, the victim who sustained cutlass wounds on his head, arms and nearly lost his fingers is still in shock.

The victim who bolted the scene was arrested at Buduburam refugee camp upon a tip-off.

Meanwhile, the woman, Esther Tawiah at the centre of the controversy is still at large.

Source: Adomonline.com|Kofi Adjei