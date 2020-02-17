The match-day 10 of the Ghana Premier League ended with shocking results with Hearts of Oak returning to winning ways against Bechem United.
Liberty Professionals emerged as big winners as they stunned Aduana Stars 5:2 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.
In Kumasi, Kotoko were held at home by Ashgold as they serve their final home match ban.
Below is the full league and full scores after matchday 10.
FRIDAY
- Eleven Wonders 2 v 1 King Faisal
- Legon Cities 1 v 1 Great Olympics
SATURDAY
- Berekum Chelsea 1 v 3 Inter Allies
SUNDAY
- Kotoko 0 v 0 Ashgold
- Hearts of Oak 3 v 2 Bechem United
- Ebusua Dwarfs 2 v 1 Karela United
- Liberty Professionals 5 v 2 Aduana Stars
- Medeama 1 v 2 Elmina Sharks
Full Premier League table: