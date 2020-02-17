The match-day 10 of the Ghana Premier League ended with shocking results with Hearts of Oak returning to winning ways against Bechem United.

Liberty Professionals emerged as big winners as they stunned Aduana Stars 5:2 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

In Kumasi, Kotoko were held at home by Ashgold as they serve their final home match ban.

Below is the full league and full scores after matchday 10.

FRIDAY

Eleven Wonders 2 v 1 King Faisal

Legon Cities 1 v 1 Great Olympics

SATURDAY

Berekum Chelsea 1 v 3 Inter Allies

SUNDAY

Kotoko 0 v 0 Ashgold

Hearts of Oak 3 v 2 Bechem United

Ebusua Dwarfs 2 v 1 Karela United

Liberty Professionals 5 v 2 Aduana Stars

Medeama 1 v 2 Elmina Sharks

Full Premier League table: