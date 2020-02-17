Highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah, on Sunday, made it to Achimota to observe the one week passing of his colleague and friend Kofi B.

The ‘Otoolege’ singer, however, could not hold back tears after he greeted family members of the late singer.

He took the stage to perform and share some the fun times he and his friend laugh.

Before Ofori Amponsah began his performance he set the record straight saying he had no hand in the death of Kofi B as purported by some reports.

MORE STORIES:

Reminiscing some of the great moments he shared with Kofi B, Ofori Amponsah during one of the performances said Kofi b was his backing vocalist on his song Hello.