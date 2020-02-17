Supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak have called on the management of the club to sack acting head coach Edward Nii Odoom despite him leading his charges to a 3:2 win against Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak got their first league win in three matches after they beat Bechem United in the matchday 10 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Striker Kofi Kordzi scored a 94th-minute header to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 3-2 win against Bechem United on Sunday.

The game appeared to be heading for a 2-2 draw when Hafiz Konkoni cancelled out Fatawu Mohammed’s goal in the second half after the first half ended 1-1.

Odoom was named as the interim coach for the club following Kim Grant’s exit.

After ten matches played, however, the Phobians find themselves at the 7th position with 15 points.

Supporters of the club have, however, expressed their frustrations saying the substitutions of the former Tema Youth FC head trainer has been poor and want his exit immediately.

Speaking to Asempa FM after the game, one of the supporters said, “The players fought hard to make sure they won this game. The coach is clueless and must be sacked immediately.

“This is Hearts of Oak and not an ordinary club.”

Another frustrated fan also said, “We won alright but I am not happy.

“We need to play good football but the coach is not helping the players. For me, I think the coach must be sacked because his substitution is unacceptable.”

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Karela United in the matchday 11 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.