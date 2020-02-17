Striker Yahaya Mohammed has said his side had no option than to beat Asante Kotoko in their matchday 11 fixture clash of the Ghana Premier League in mid-week.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions were tamed at the Carl Reindorf Park by 5:2 scoreline.

The former Asante Kotoko forward put Aduana Stars ahead in the 10th minute but Mubarak Alhassan levelled matters for the home side 7 minutes later.

After 25 minutes, Yahaya Mohammed struck again for Aduana Stars to make it 2-1 to the visitors but Elvis Kyei Baffour’s penalty made it 2-2.

Goals from Mubarak Alhassan, Abbas Nuhu and Kyei Baffour made it 5-2 for the Scientific Soccer lads.

“Sometimes the players and the technical team make mistakes,” he told Asempa FM. “We have been poor in our games and it is not good for the club,” he told Asempa FM.

“Liberty took their chances against us. They played well but we will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes.

“We have no excuse than to win against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday to clear all the mess. We have to beat them hands down,” he added.

Aduana Stars have dropped to the 4th position with 17 points and will entertain Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday.