Yahaya Mohammed has confessed that Inter Allies striker Victorien Adebayor gave him sleepless night with his performance against Berekum Chelsea.

The Nigerien has dominated headlines after his performance against Chelsea at the Golden City Park last Saturday.

The Inter Allies forward propelled his side to a 3:1 win and was named man of the match.

His brace on matchday ten fixture took his goal tally to 10 goals.

According to Yahaya, Adebayor is a great player and gave him a sleepless night after his five-star performance.

“He is a super player. To be honest with you, he gave me a sleepless night on Saturday because I was leading him and he overtook me by a two-goal margin and I had to do better,” the Aduana Stars striker told Asempa FM.

“Beating Chelsea 3:1 at home is a huge result for Inter Allies,” he added.

Yahaya Mohammed also scored on Sunday to take his goal tally to 10.