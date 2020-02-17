Ghanaian rap sensation, Opanka took time off his schedules to show love to pupils of Twedaase Primary School on Friday.

The school, located in the Tema East Municipality, is the alma mater of the multiple award winning artiste, as he shared many goodies including chocolates, mathematical sets, among others, with pupils of the school.

Speaking in an interview, Armstrong Afful, as he’s known in real life, was elated to pay a visit to his alma mater and hopes it would inspire the students.

”I am very happy to spend time with these kids especially on this special day of love.

”I realized these kids wouldn’t have any love on Vals days so I decided to make them feel loved on this special day and hope it would inspire them become great future leaders,” Opanka said.

Opanka is expected to release his first single of the year titled ”Blow My Mind” which features another music sensation Kelvynboy.

