Five school children who lost their lives in the Ampeah Memorial Institute school bus accident on the Nkawkaw highway in the Eastern region have been laid to rest.

Parents of the children could not control their tears as they bid farewell to their wards.

The deceased were buried in their respective hometowns after a mass funeral service.

Over a thousand residents in Nkawkaw paid their last respects to the pupils who perished in the accident.

The deceased were Kwasi Nyarko 12, Jerome Narmenu 7, Acher Binney 4, Asare Joseph 9 and Gafktsi Marcus 3.

Watch video below:

Background

A Nissan Patrol vehicle, believed to be the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyundai minibus with registration GE 2291-10.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the bus attempted an unapproved U-turn while driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.

In all, five pupils perished.

ALSO READ: