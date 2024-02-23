The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, widely known as Joe Wise, has expressed profound disappointment over the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.

While stating his admiration for the former Majority Leader’s leadership, Mr Osei-Owusu stressed that he wished Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had continued in his role until the end.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu officially resigned from his position on Wednesday, February 21, as confirmed by sources within the NPP hierarchy.

Although reports indicate that the Suame MP willingly stepped down after a meeting of the NPP caucus in Parliament and the executive, including President Akufo-Addo, political analyst Dr. Rasheed Draman has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

Dr. Draman has questioned whether Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu might have been coerced into resigning, expressing concerns about the message this sends regarding individuals’ willingness to engage in public service.

Despite acknowledging the party’s authority to choose its parliamentary leaders, Dr. Draman underscored the collective responsibility inherent in governing the nation.

Nevertheless, during a press briefing in Parliament on Thursday, February 22, the First Deputy Speaker voiced his dismay over the former Majority Leader’s decision.

“I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down, he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person and I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to convene a meeting today, Friday, February 23, to address Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation as the Majority Leader in Parliament.

Scheduled to take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra at 9am, the meeting aims to facilitate the appointment of his successor, with many speculating that the current Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, will assume the role.

