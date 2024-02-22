Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has always been penciled in to lead Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 Manifesto Committee, this according to Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 election campaign.

Mr. Aboagye dismissed reports that, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s appointment was due to speculation about his potential resignation, labeling such claims as conspiracy theories.

He made these remarks during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The committee’s mandate includes conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging with relevant stakeholders to formulate a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

Explaining the rationale behind selecting the former Majority Leader, Mr. Aboagye said Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has extensive parliamentary experience spanning over two decades.

“Manifesto has to do with all the sectors and everything affects people in the country. Is there anybody in Ghana who has broad knowledge and experience than Osei-Kyei. He has been in Parliament for so many years.

He has been leader and has seen laws being enacted and repelled. He has knowledge of every sector in this country from the 90s till today and so no one should think that we rushed to named him. He is the best person for this job” he added.

