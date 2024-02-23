The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has officially declared his resignation as Majority Leader.

Addressing the Parliament on Friday, February 23, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu clarified that his decision to step down was entirely voluntary and not influenced by any external pressures, contrary to media speculations.

He urged fellow members of the Majority Caucus to offer their full support to his successor, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, by providing him with the necessary assistance and cooperation.

“At a caucus meeting on Wednesday, February 21, I formally announced my resignation as the Majority Leader, aiming to quell any disruptions and foster peace and cohesion within the party during this period,” he stated.

Below is the new front bench of the Majority Caucus

Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra

