Political Science lecturer and analyst, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has alleged that President Akufo-Addo compelled Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to resign from his position as Majority in Parliament.

In an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, on Friday, February 23, he claimed the President used his authority to cow Mr. Mensah-Bonsu into submission.

“If he has been forced to resign, then the president forced him to resign from the position of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs because that is the only position he can be forced to resign from. You cannot force him to resign as Majority Leader.”

“So if anybody forced him to resign, it must be the president. Nobody else has that power except the president and so he cannot deny that he forced him to resign.

“I am not blaming the president, he is the one who did it because he is the one with that power. If you have the power, and you exercise it, it is not blamed, and the person has no choice because he has appointment powers and removal powers, and he has exercised one.”

Following Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resignation, a new leadership led by Effutu Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has been sworn in.

Below is the new front bench of the Majority Caucus

Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra

